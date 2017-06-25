BET awards red carpet arrivals

-

The temperature outside in LA is hot, but the 2017 BET Awards are even hotter! Celebrities, Musical Artists, and more sizzled in Downtown LA where the red carpet and awards show took place.

This past week everyday was a celebration with the BET Experience!

Some of the stars that stopped by, include: Issa Rae from HBO's hit show Insecure, Marsai Martin from abc's Blackish, Rapper Remy Ma and more! Did the outside temps match the BET Awards carpet? You betcha'! Bruno Mars may have opened tonight's show with a buzz worthy performance, but Mars was a hit amongst the stars on the pre-awards carpet, as well.

Amanda Salas covered the awards show and talked to Loni Love, Issa Rae, Remy Ma and more on that sunny "24 karat" Sunday.

Did you watch the awards show? Who was your favorite performance?

