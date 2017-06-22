ASCAP awards honor Notorious B.I.G., Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

- It's been over 20 years since we said RIP to the Notorious BIG. But his spirit, his music, and his legacy live on today. Notorious BIG was the honoree at tonight's ASCAP Awards in Beverly Hills.

Biggie's children attended, and Amanda Salas caught up with them to talk about their dad, music, and more.



The ASCAP Awards are one of the kick-off events for the BET Awards which are this Sunday, and FOX 11 will be there reporting.

