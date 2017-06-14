- Meg Tilly on her return to Hollywood in Netflix's ‘War Machine’ with Brad Pitt

After gaining fame for roles in films like "The Big Chill" and "Agnes of God," actress Meg Tilly took a break from Hollywood to raise her children.

She joined us on Good Day LA to talk about her return to the spotlight.

