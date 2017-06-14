Meg Tilly on her return to Hollywood in Netflix's ‘War Machine' with Brad Pitt

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 14 2017 12:21PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 12:22PM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Meg Tilly on her return to Hollywood in Netflix's ‘War Machine’ with Brad Pitt

After gaining fame for roles in films like "The Big Chill" and "Agnes of God," actress Meg Tilly took a break from Hollywood to raise her children.

She joined us on Good Day LA to talk about her return to the spotlight.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories