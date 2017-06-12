Pop star Katy Perry holds secret concert for fans at local high school

- All the California boys and girls were excited to find out that Katy Perry was putting on a secret concert right here in LA!

Downtown LA to be specific! Ramon C. Cortines High School in Downtown LA was the home of Monday's concert.

Youtube presented and streamed the event, and over 1,000 of Kathy Perry’s closest fans were in attendance! She performed songs from her new 2017 album, Witness, and also took us down memory lane with Teenage Dream.



Amanda Salas was there to catch all the action, and even spoke to a few fans that were in attendance!



This will be Katy Perry’s 5th album, which was released on June 9th.

