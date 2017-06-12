Good Day LA puts emoji-solving skills to the test in 'Emogenius' game

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 12 2017 10:57AM PDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 10:57AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - There's a new game show called "Emogenius" based on the popularity of emojis and text messaging.

Show host Hunter March put our emoji-solving skills to the test!

"Emogenius" premieres at 9 p.m. June 16 on the Game Show Network.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories