John Cena on new season of 'American Grit,' engagement to Nikki Bella

- John Cena joined us on Good Day LA to discuss the new season of FOX's "American Grit" and how nervous he was when he proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33!

The new season premieres June 11 on FOX, which the WWE superstar and actor called "a wonderful experience."

“I think we all have (grit), but in life we all go through highs and lows," Cena said, going on to describe season two as finding your grit and getting it back after a setback.

He also recently proposed to girlfriend and fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

Watch the full interview above!

