Dodger Foundation Blue Diamond Gala benefit concert featuring Maroon 5, Earth, Wind, & Fire

By: Amanda Salas

Posted: Jun 08 2017 09:58PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 10:37PM PDT

The Blue Diamond Gala is a signature fundraising event at Dodger Stadium! Giving money to over 50 community organizations throughout the Greater LA area. The Blue carpet was a home run tonight with Athletes and Celebrities alike. Thursday night's concert had headliners: Earth Wind and Fire and Maroon 5.

Amanda Salas was "Bat" Thursday night talking Dodger dogs, the "moves like Jagger", and more with: Larry King, Mario Lopez, Alfonso Ribeiro, Yasiel Puig, and more!

What's YOUR favorite Baseball concession?

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories