Dodger Foundation Blue Diamond Gala benefit concert featuring Maroon 5, Earth, Wind, & Fire

The Blue Diamond Gala is a signature fundraising event at Dodger Stadium! Giving money to over 50 community organizations throughout the Greater LA area. The Blue carpet was a home run tonight with Athletes and Celebrities alike. Thursday night's concert had headliners: Earth Wind and Fire and Maroon 5.



Amanda Salas was "Bat" Thursday night talking Dodger dogs, the "moves like Jagger", and more with: Larry King, Mario Lopez, Alfonso Ribeiro, Yasiel Puig, and more!

What's YOUR favorite Baseball concession?

