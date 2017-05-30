'Modern Family' actress fights back after body shaming post on social media

Body shaming on social media has become o modern day epidemic. Women and Men of all ages are feeling the pressure with certain hash tags like #BodyGoals, #SummerBody, and #foodbaby.

In Hollywood, the pressure is even harder. Recently, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland defended herself and her image in a Twitter post addressing comments she had seen on her Instagram posts. People were commenting that the star looked too thin, and some even said that she was promoting Anorexia.

"Sherwood (and nothing else) looks good on me" @domsherwood ❤️ Buy a shirt and a portion of the proceeds go to the Anti-Bullying Alliance! https://represent.com/sherwood/official-dominic-sherwood-tee-sherwood-looks-good-on-me-blue-eyes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

This got us curious and interested in the body positive movement, and which celebrity our viewers think sets a good example, especially for young girls?



Amanda Salas went to Venice Beach today to find out. It’s a very personal matter, and there were various responses. Thank you to everyone for sharing your choice with us today!

