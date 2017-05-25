All-star cast turns out for 'Wonder Woman' premiere

-

DC Comic Book fans have waited a LONG TIME for the Wonder Woman movie! Summer is about to heat up with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine as the film's leads. This female super hero movie had a female Director, as well (Patty Jenkins)!

The film's premiere took place tonight at The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Fans lined the streets hoping to get an autograph and selfie with Wonder Woman herself. Speaking of, Lynda Carter was also in attendance-looking great!

Amanda Salas was on the blue carpet tonight and asked some of the stars who the Wonder Woman in their personal life is? Gal also talks about being a Wonder Mom!

The film flies into theaters on June 2nd!

Girl power!