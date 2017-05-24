Cast of 'Bloodline' talk season 3 at premiere

-

Summer is here and some of your favorite shows are back bringing the heat on Netflix! 'Bloodline' is one of them. Season three begins this Friday, and it will be the final season for the hit show that stars Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Linda Cardellini, and John Leguizamo.

A show with the slogan," We're not bad people, but we did a bad thing."

'Bloodline' had its Season three premiere party tonight at Arc Light in Culver City.

Amanda Salas was on the red carpet talking to the cast about what we can expect from the show's final season, murder, and if the cast could create their own personal taglines, what would they be!?

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.