TV Guide celebrates Gordon Ramsay

By: Amanda Salas

Posted: May 22 2017 10:14PM PDT

Updated: May 22 2017 10:48PM PDT

(FOX 11) -

TV Guide Magazine served up a fun party in Hollywood tonight to celebrate their latest cover star Gordon Ramsay and his upcoming FOX show: The F Word!

A new competition show all about food, of course! Amanda Salas caught up with the acclaimed Chef Monday night  on the red carpet at the W Hotel.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories