Pop artist Ariana Grande suspends tour in wake of terror bombing at show in UK

- Ariana Grande has indefinitely suspended her world tour in the wake of the terrorist bombing in England ...TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Ariana tell TMZ, she will not perform Thursday in London and has decided for now to put the entire European tour on hold. She was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

Ariana just tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

As TMZ has reported, Ariana is inconsolable ... "in hysterics" after the bombing. As one source said, she's incapable of performing for anyone. She and her team, we're told, are also deeply concerned about security.

