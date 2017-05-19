'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' premieres in Hollywood Entertainment 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' premieres in Hollywood Yo Ho Yo Ho, A Pirates Life for a Hollywood!

"The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" premiere took place Thursday night at The Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard -- and all of the film's stars walked the blue "ocean" carpet. Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush and more!

This is the 5th Installment for the famous Disney franchise, ready to sail into the Box Office Memorial Day Weekend.

The stars shared their best pirate one-liners, and even gave Amanda Salas some tips to up her "Sea Cred."

