Snoop Dogg has a 'wild' new gig

Snoop Dogg has got game!

So much so that he’s been tapped to host the revival of ’70s game show The Joker’s Wild. Bow wow wow!

The 45-year-old rapper has said he is an avid fan of the classic original, which will reboot sometime later this year on TBS.

The new version will tweak the original format with more mini-games and fewer trivia questions, while also adding some Snoop-tastic features.

It will feature giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions and problem-solving, with Snoop Dogg calling the shots.

The “Gin & Juice” singer’s takeover of television continues as his hit VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party was recently renewed for a second season.

Snoop’s experiencing a whole new kind of career high.