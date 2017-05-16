High-speed crash into building, hydrant shreds car in half Entertainment High-speed crash into building, hydrant shreds car in half A man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Canoga Park.

The crash was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the area of Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.

The car sheared a fire hydrant and then slammed into a building before breaking in half, the watch commander said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

