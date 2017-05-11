There's another reason to hate Mondays Entertainment There's another reason to hate Mondays Chances are you are not getting any on Monday!

According to the online shopping site Instacart, peeps are least likely to purchase condoms on the first day of the work week. Everyone’s tired!

And hump day doesn’t live up to its name either, as Wednesdays are the next slowest in sales. Hey, that’s more time to watch EMPIRE.

But weekend warriors are on to something, because, as expected, Friday and Saturday are the busiest days for Trojan shoppers.

Something else to consider is that people may be having just as much sex on Monday, just not safe sex!

Now everyone be careful, otherwise, you may be calling Maury in about nine months!