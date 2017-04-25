Get ready for 4 'Avatar' sequels Entertainment Get ready for 4 'Avatar' sequels The space Smurfs are coming! The space Smurfs are coming!

Director James Cameron has revealed the release dates of four upcoming Avatar sequels. ‘Memba that movie?!

Eleven years after the original, Avatar 2 arrives December 18, 2020. Finally!

Next up, Avatar 3 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.

But you’ll have to wait another three years until Avatar 4 lands on December 20. 2024. Finally, Avatar 5 will makes its debut on December 19, 2025.

That’s enough Avatar to make everyone blue in the face!