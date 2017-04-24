Patrick Swayze's estate goes up for auction, including leather jacket from 'Dirty Dancing' Entertainment Patrick Swayze's estate goes up for auction, including leather jacket from 'Dirty Dancing' Martin Nolan of Julien’s Auctions showed Amanda Salas some of the items that will be featured, including the legendary leather jacket he wore in "Dirty Dancing."

- Memorabilia from the estate of actor Patrick Swayze is going up for auction in Los Angeles.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming auction, with events scheduled April 28 and 29.

