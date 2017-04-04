Peter Asher discusses Grammy advocacy Entertainment Peter Asher discusses Grammy advocacy If you were looking for one person to serve as an expert on all things popular music, you would have to look hard to find someone more qualified than Peter Asher.

If you were looking for one person to serve as an expert on all things popular music, you would have to look hard to find someone more qualified than Peter Asher.

His career started as one half of the British Invastion duo ‘Peter and Gordon’ with 9 top 20 hits in just 4 years. Later, working for The Beatles Apple Records, he signed then produced a young folk singer named James Taylor.

In the decades that followed, he produced Linda Ronsdadt, Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Elton John and more than a dozen other Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. He’s a singer-songwriter, musician arranger, engineer, producer and manager. There is virtually nothing in the music business he has not mastered.

On Wednesday, Peter will be on Capital Hill in Washington as part of a delegation meeting with members of Congress about ways to keep the music business alive and thriving for the artists as well as music companies.

On social:

Peter Asher's official website.

Grammy Advocacy on Facebook.

Follow Grammy Advocacy on Twitter: @GRAMMYAdvocacy.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.