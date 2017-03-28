Ashes, art, and other surprising things humans have left on the moon

2 Golf Balls and Uncounted Improvised Javelins

Alan Shepard famously played golf on the Moon, strapping an iron onto the handle of a lunar excavator to use as his club. While he claimed the ball went for "miles and miles," in reality it was about the same distance his Apollo 14 companion Ed Mitchell threw his improvised javelin, a lunar scoop handle. Mitchell wasn't the only one to transform their tools into javelins: Charlie Duke threw a Solar Wind Collector staff, while Gene Cernan was so eager to throw his tools, he called his heat flow rammer a javelin during radio communications.