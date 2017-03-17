Interview with the cast of Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'

By: Lauren Sivan

Posted:Mar 17 2017 09:26PM PDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 09:53PM PDT

Lauren Sivan sat down with the stars from the new live action Disney movie, 'Beauty and The Beast.' She asked them about the controversial first gay Disney character, the political messages imbedded in the movie and even got to sing like Belle. 

 

'Beauty and The Beast' hits theaters nationwide March 17th. 

