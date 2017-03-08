Ford Mustang from Steve McQueen's film 'Bullitt' found in Mexico junkyard Entertainment Ford Mustang from Steve McQueen's film 'Bullitt' found in Mexico junkyard A legendary movie star missing for 50-years has apparently been found in a Mexican junkyard. No, not a person - but the 1968 Ford Mustang from the movie ‘Bullitt'.

The highland green mustang was featured in what many believe to be the greatest car chase ever filmed.

Steve McQueen searched for it for years until his death.

There were two cars bought by warner brothers for the movie -- one is owned by a private collector and hasn't been seen in 25-years.

The other one disappeared.

It was found by a Mexican car enthusiast who's partner owns a shop in Paramount.

The car is being brought to California where the plan is to fully restore it. No word on what it will be worth when the project is finished.

