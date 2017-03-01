Woman throws glass at comedian John Caparulo over anti-Trump joke Entertainment Woman throws glass at comedian John Caparulo over anti-Trump joke A woman in the front row of the comedian's show yelled out several profanities and threw her glass at Caparulo after he made an anti-Trump joke.

- Not everyone was a fan of John Caparulo's jokes.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a woman in the front row of the comedian's show yelled out several profanities and threw her glass at Caparulo after he made an anti-Trump joke (Warning: video contains graphic language).

Caparulo was performing at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif. and he made a phallic joke about the Washington Monument and Trump.

It did not sit well with a few of his audience members.

