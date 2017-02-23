A look at the filming of 'La La Land's' impressive freeway scene

LOS ANGELES (FOX 11) - Hollywood's biggest party is happening on Sunday, and one of the favorites to win an armful of Oscars is "La La Land."
The movie's spectacular opening sequence features dancers on a grid-locked Los Angeles freeway.
Julie Chang went behind the scenes to re-create the moment and show us how that amazing scene was filmed!
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.