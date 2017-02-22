30 years of guitars: A look inside Fender Custom Shop in Corona Entertainment 30 years of guitars: A look inside Fender Custom Shop in Corona From Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Ray Von, many legendary rock stars have owned a Fender guitar.

Fender has been around since 1946. Its guitars and amplifiers are known worldwide. But did you know many of those guitars got their start in a small custom shop in Corona?

“Nobody does it like we do… the sky is the limit,” says Mike Lewis, the VP of product development.

The Fender Custom Shop is celebrating 30 years of making beautiful guitars. To celebrate the milestone, the original master designers came out of retirement to build 8 stunning guitars.

Only 30 of each will be available for sale. Fender is also releasing a documentary on its humble beginnings.

It will be available on the Fender YouTube channel at the end of the month.

