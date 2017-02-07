Jimmy Smits talks about being on '24: Legacy' Entertainment Jimmy Smits talks about being on '24: Legacy' In his new role as John Donovan, a senator making a run at the White House -- Smits is drawn into an adrenaline pumping plot.

- Jimmy Smits is an actor who knows a thing or two about long runs. Over the course of his decades-long career, he's starred in some of television's most popular episodic shows.

His credits include quirky lawyer Victor Sifuentes on "LA Law," Detective Bobby Simone on "NYPD Blue" and pimp Nero Padilla on "Sons of Anarchy."

In his new role as John Donovan, a senator making a run at the White House -- Smits is drawn into an adrenaline pumping plot.

This is the first time the versatile actor has jumped into the action genres. And he says he's thoroughly enjoying it, although he admits he was "popping Aleve on the way back, in the plane." "24:Legacy" is shot in Atlanta.

We met Smits at the Conga Room at LA Live. He is among a group of A-list celebrities who invested in the Latin nightclub. We took a tour and sat down and talked about his role, alongside Miranda Otto of "Homeland." Smits plays an ambitious politician and Otto plays a career woman, who is supposed to be giving her husband "his turn" at pursuing his dream.

But then again, this is "24" and stuff ..... happens!

Over the course of his acting career, I've talked to Smits several times. He always impresses me with how genuine he is, and how fearless he is in trying new things professionally.

"24: Legacy" features a diverse cast and diverse writing pool. Although, Smits is Latino -- his character on the show is not. Jimmy says he was drawn to the strong portrayal of women in "Legacy." He says "24:Legacy" is following in the footsteps of an iconic show and that it "delivers."

Will John Donovan make it to the White House? Will America stay safe? Hop on board the "24:Legacy" ride and find out!

