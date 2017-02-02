Georgia's Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl Entertainment Georgia's Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl Even if you're not interested in the game, you're probably still interested in the half-time and all of the commercials. Georgia's own Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem before the big game.

Bryan said he was scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl a long time before the Atlanta Falcons earned their big spot in the big game, but for him that makes this whole experience just that much sweeter.

“It will be certainly a highlight of my career and my entertainment life to be able to walk out there and hopefully perform the anthem in the way that I’ve always dreamed I would do it,” said Bryan.

The Georgia country star said he looks forward to putting his stamp on the National Anthem Sunday before Super Bowl LI. Bryan said he won’t have to keep up with a band or music track and instead said he can focus on channeling the energy at NRG Stadium.

“The interesting way I’m going to do the anthem is, I’m just going to walk out there and sing it,” said Bryan.

If his singing the National Anthem on an international stage wasn’t enough, he’ll also be doing it with family watching from Leesburg, Georgia, about 140 miles south of Atlanta.

“In most years, I can be pretty neutral on whose going to win the Super Bowl and I always, you’re always going to get some flak from your fans, but I grew up in Georgia, so I definitely got to pull for my Falcons, my Dirty Birds,’ said Bryan.

Bryan even attempted the famous dirty bird from the Falcons 1998 run to the Super Bowl during a press conference on Thursday.

“What was the dirty bird? It was kind of, oh, yeah, there we go,” said Bryan.

Bryan said even though he’ll be cheering for Atlanta, he hopes Patriot fans will still support him the next time he plays Gillette Stadium.

“Still love you Boston,” said Bryan.

Last year’s National Anthem performer, Lady Gaga, will be doing this year’s halftime show.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

