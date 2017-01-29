Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali among early winners at SAG Awards Entertainment Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali among early winners at SAG Awards Viola Davis continued her march toward Oscar night by winning the Screen Actor's Guild Award for best supporting actress Sunday for her work in ``Fences,'' while Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for his role in ``Moonlight.''

``Orange is the New Black,'' meanwhile, won its third consecutive SAG Award for outstanding ensemble cast of a comedy series.

The win for Davis, for her work opposite Denzel Washington in the screen version of August Wilson's play ``Fences,'' was her second for film work. She previously won a SAG Award for best actress for ``The Help,'' and she won twice previously for her work in the ABC series ``How to Get Away with Murder.''

Davis heaped praise on the work of Wilson, who died in 2005.

``He honored the average man who happened to be a man of color,'' Davis told the crowd at the Shrine Auditorium. ``... He elevated my father, my mother, my uncles, who had eighth- and fifth-grade educations, and he encapsulated them in history. So thank you, August.''

Davis also won the Golden Globe for supporting actress, and is a heavy favorite heading toward the Oscars.

Ali's win for ``Moonlight'' was the first of his career.

``What I've learned from working on `Moonlight' is we see what happens when we persecute people -- they fold into themselves,'' Ali said. ``And what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan, was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered, that he was OK and accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.''

The awards ceremony not surprisingly took on a political bent, with many winners directing their comments at President Donald Trump and the uproar over his executive order temporarily banning immigrants from select countries.

``Orange is the New Black'' lead actress Taylor Schilling spoke on behalf of the ensemble cast while accepting its third straight win for comedy ensemble. She praised the company's diversity and the fact it is made up of performers from immigrant families from across the globe.

``We stand up here representing a diverse group of people ... representing generations of families that have sought a better life her,'' she said. ``... And we know that it's going to be up to us and all of you ... to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.''

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the prize for best actress in a comedy series for her work in ``Veep.'' It was her second win for her role in the series. She also won it twice for her work in ``Seinfeld.''

Her acceptance speech was targeted solely at Trump, calling his immigration executive order a ``blemish'' on the country. She also poked fun at Trump's focus on attendance at his inauguration and allegations of voter fraud.

``I look out on the million or probably million and a half people in this room and say this award is legitimate and I won,'' Louis-Dreyfus said. ``I'm the winner. The winner is me. Landslide.''

William H. Macy, meanwhile, was named best actor in a comedy for his work in Showtime's ``Shameless.'' It was his second award for his work in the show, having taken home the prize in 2015.

``I'm shocked. I'm probably not as shocked as Jeffrey (Tambor), but I'm pretty shocked,'' Macy joked, poking fun at his fellow nominee and last year's winner for ``Transparent.''

``But I'm pretty shocked,'' he said. ``... I love being an actor. I love being in this room. ... If you ever get a chance to work for Showtime, do it. If you ever get a chance to work with my cast, do it.''

Sarah Paulson won the award for best actress in a TV movie or miniseries for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in ``The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.''

Bryan Cranston was named best actor in a TV movie or miniseries for ``All the Way,'' for his portrayal of Lyndon Johnson in the aftermath of John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Mel Gibson's war film ``Hacksaw Ridge'' picked up the award for outstanding action by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture -- an award announced prior to the main awards show -- beating out ``Captain America: Civil War,'' ``Doctor Strange,'' ``Jason Bourne'' and ``Nocturnal Animals.''

``Game of Thrones'' was the winner among television stunt teams, competing against ensembles from Marvel's ``Daredevil,'' Marvel's ``Luke Cage,'' ``The Walking Dead'' and ``Westworld.''

