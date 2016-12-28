Drake, Jennifer Lopez dating rumors heat up

- Is love in the air for entertainers Drake and Jennifer Lopez? Fans are buzzing on social media about a photo posted by both stars on Instagram late Tuesday showing the pair cuddling.

In the snap, Lopez, 47, is laying on Drake, 30's, lap as he holds her tight.

No comment accompanied the photo.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The post comes one day after Drake's ex, Rihanna, un-followed Lopez on social media, reported E! News.

The rumor mill has been turning about an alleged romantic relationship between the pair after Drake attended two of Lopez's concerts in Las Vegas last month, on back to back days. They've also been photographed leaving a late night party together.

There's also Lopez's late cancellation of a performance on New Year's Eve in Miami. She reportedly will be spending the night in Las Vegas with Drake who is scheduled to take the stage at Hakkasan, according to Page Six.

“He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source told the website.

Lopez split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Casper Smart earlier this year.

Drake also apparently split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Rihanna in recent months after supporting her throughout her Anti world tour this year.