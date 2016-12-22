T.I. visits CHOA, passes out presents to sick children Entertainment T.I. visits CHOA, passes out presents to sick children It's the season for giving. So many celebrities are out doing just that.

- It's the season for giving. So many celebrities are out doing just that.

Thursday rapper T.I. continued to spread holiday cheer at children's healthcare of Atlanta.

Special S/O to my Lil Guy Deandre.He's completed his final treatment & has officially kicked Cancers Ass for Christmas 🎄!!!! God is Great!!! pic.twitter.com/pxkS91K3KB — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2016

The Atlanta native made surprise stops around the city to hand out toys and Christmas gifts to children.

Rapper and actor @Tip brought holiday cheer (and a whole lot of gifts!) to our kids. pic.twitter.com/ACwPrAT43m — Children's (@childrensatl) December 22, 2016

Over the weekend, T.I. also joined two Atlanta doctors to hand out gifts to children.